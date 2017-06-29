Latest from James O’Keefe: CNN’s Jeff Zucker Ducked My Questions

According to a tweet from journalist James O’Keefe, he tracked down CNN President Jeff Zucker outside his New York City residence, but Zucker ignored O Keefe’s questions, ducked into a waiting SUV and drove off.

In the tweet, O’Keefe claims he asked Zucker to comment on the Project Veritas “American Pravda” CNN videos released earlier this week. According to O’Keefe, Zucker refused to respond.

O’Keefe or others within his organization had apparently been scoping out Zucker’s Manhattan residence for several days waiting for an opportunity to question him.

Zucker thus far has avoided commenting on the series of recent controversies involving CNN, which began last weekend after a Breitbart News investigation forced the network to retract a story about a Trump transition team member whom it falsely alleged had ties to Russia.

Breitbart News’ Matthew Boyle reported: “CNN has admitted it printed what President Donald Trump calls ‘very fake news’ and retracted a demonstrably inaccurate hit piece on the President and his allies after a Breitbart News investigation uncovered significant inaccuracies and flaws in CNN’s work. … The retraction is a complete cave by a network that is notorious for trying to pick fights with President Trump and his allies.”

Three CNN employees resigned as a result.

The first “American Pravda” video from Project Veritas, released the day after CNN announced the resignations, shows a CNN producer calling the Russia narrative “mostly bullsh*t.” The second appears to show CNN commentator Van Jones calling the Russia controversy a “nothing burger.”

O’Keefe previously claimed he would release a new CNNvideo every day this week.

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY