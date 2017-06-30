SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

James O’Keefe Video: CNN Associate Producer Calls Voters ‘Stupid as Sh*t’

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: President of CNN Worldwide Jeff Zucker at CNN Films - Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent at TFF Panel & Party on April 16, 2016 in New York City. 26123_001_0086.JPG (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Turner)
Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Turner; Screenshot: Project Veritas. Edit: BNN

by Joel B. Pollak30 Jun 20170

A new video released Friday morning by James O’Keefe and his Project Veritas shows a CNN associate producer mocking President Donald Trump and declaring that American voters are “stupid as sh*t.”

The video is the latest that O’Keefe and Project Veritas have dropped this week targeting CNN, as the embattled network struggles with diminished credibility and wide perceptions of anti-Trump bias.

The producer in question is identified in the video as Jimmy Carr, who apparently works on CNN’s morning show, New Day. It is not clear when or where Carr’s statements we’re recorded, but on Project Veritas’ hidden camera, he is shown disparaging Trump as a fraudulent candidate who does not believe in, or care about, the principles he espouses.

Carr is also recorded telling a Project Veritas journalist that his anti-Trump views are shared by the vast majority of people he works with at CNN.

“On the inside, we all recognize he is a clown, that he is hilariously unqualified for this, he’s really bad at this, and that he does not have America’s best interests … We recognize he’s just f*cking crazy,” Carr states in the video.

He adds: “90% of us are on board with just the fact that he’s crazy.”

The Project Veritas undercover journalist also asks: “Would it be fair to question the intellect of the American voter?”

Carr responds: “Oh, no. They’re stupid as sh*t.”

Later in the video, Carr goes on to disparage Trump’s campaign manager, and White House adviser, Kellyann Conway: “She looks like she got hit with a shovel.”

The video is the fourth part of Project Veritas’s “American Pravda” series. The first reveals a CNN producer disparaging the network’s running story on purported collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign as “mostly bullsh*t.” The second video appears to show left-wing CNN commentator Van Jones calling the Russia controversy a “nothing burger.” In Part 3, O’Keefe claims in a tweet that CNN CEO Jeff Zucker refused to respond to his questions about CNN’s coverage of the Russia story.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named one of the “most influential” people in news media in 2016. He is the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

