Network TV Spends 28X More Time Covering Trump Tweet than Congress Passing Milestone Immigration Bills

Thursday was a busy day in Washington D.C. as the House of Representatives passed two major pieces of legislation to put teeth into federal immigration law aimed at keeping dangerous illegal aliens off the streets in America.

But the liberal media spent the vast amount of time covering President Donald Trump’s tweet about MSNBC’s Morning Joe’s co-host Mika Brzezinski having plastic surgery.

“Viewers of ABC and CBS would not have known [about the legislation] since they omitted it from their coverage, while NBC gave it less than 30 seconds,” Newsbusters said in an analysis of network coverage:

Collectively, the Big Three Networks (ABC, CBS, and NBC) dedicated a total of 12 minutes and 14 seconds to Trump’s attack against the MSNBC personality. ABC’s World News Tonight gave the tweet three minutes 45 seconds, CBS Evening News a whopping five minutes 29 seconds over two different segments, and NBC Nightly News set aside three minutes. All of them led their evening news program with Trump’s tweets.

The first bill passed by the House on Thursday was Kate’s Law, which increases criminal penalties for illegal immigrants who repeatedly re-enter the country illegally.

The bill is named for Kate Steinle, who was killed by an illegal immigrant who had been deported five times.

The second bill, the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, restricts taxpayer grant money to cities that prevent their police from turning over dangerous criminal aliens to federal immigration authorities.