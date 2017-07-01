James O’Keefe: ‘This Is the Year That We End Fake News’

James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, said on Saturday that he hopes this year will spell the end of media organizations that produce fake news.

O’Keefe has documented the fake news phenomenon with the recent release of a video showing a producer at CNN admitting that there is no evidence to support the ongoing reporting on President Donald Trump and his alleged ties to the Russians during his presidential campaign.

advertisement

“I think this is the year that we end fake news,” O’Keefe told Raheem Kassam, Editor in Chief of Breitbart London on Breitbart News Saturday, Sirius XM radio.

Last week, Project Veritas released undercover video that showed a CNN producer admitting that the coverage the cable network produces is not backed by facts.

CNN Producer John Bonifield said on video O’Keefe’s Project Veritas released on Tuesday, when asked about his thoughts on the Russia investigation:

Could be bullshit. I mean, it’s mostly bullshit right now. Like, we don’t have any giant proof. Then they say, well there’s still an investigation going on. And you’re like, yeah, I don’t know. If they were finding something we would know about it. The way these leaks happen, they would leak it. They’d leak. If it was something really good, it would leak…. The leaks keep leaking and there’s so many great leaks, and it’s amazing. I just refuse to believe that if they had something really good like that that wouldn’t leak because we’ve been getting all these other leaks. So, I just feel like they don’t really have it but they want to keep digging. And so I think the president is probably right to say, like, look you are witch hunting me. You have no smoking gun. You have no real proof.

O’Keefe said that there will be more evidence provided by his organization to reveal the extent of fake news in the liberal media.

“All these media companies will be exposed one by one,” O’Keefe said.

O’Keefe also said that President Trump’s stand against fake news will transcend his presidency in unveiling the extent of dishonest reporting by corporate news organizations.

“He is forcing the media to report on things that otherwise they would not report on,” O’Keefe said.

“This is going to expose the propaganda apparatus for what it is, and that’s a great thing for the rest of civilization,” O’Keefe said.