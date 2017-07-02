SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Keith Olbermann: Trump Should Be Impeached After Tweeting CNN Takedown Video

Donald Trump and Keith Olbermann
Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Chris Sorensen for The Washington Post

by Katherine Rodriguez2 Jul 2017

Former MSNBC television host and liberal commentator Keith Olbermann sent out a tweet Sunday morning calling for President Trump to be impeached after the president posted a video of himself beating CNN in a wrestling match on Twitter.

“Please RT if you agree the cabinet must invoke the 25th Amendment, TODAY, and immediately remove @realDonaldTrump from the presidency,” Olbermann wrote.

Trump tweeted the video of himself taking down someone whose face is replaced with a CNN logo Sunday morning with the caption “#FraudNewsCNN #FNN.”

At the end of the video, the letters FNN appear with the words “fraud news network” directly underneath them.

The video meme is taken from an event in 2007 where Trump bodyslammed WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania XXII.

Various Trump supporters edited the video to show the president tackling his many foes, including CNN.

Liberals, including Olbermann, were not amused by the meme. In his tweet, Olbermann referred to the efforts by congressional Democrats to deem Trump “mentally unfit” to serve as president so they can pass a bill that would allow Congress remove him from office under the 25th Amendment.

The 25th Amendment, ratified in 1967 shortly after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, addresses the issue of what to do when a president becomes unable to perform his presidential duties. It allows the vice president to assume the presidency in case the president resigns or the cabinet removes him from office because he is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

Olbermann has called for Trump to be impeached several times within 24 hours.

The first time, Olbermann alleged that Trump “attacked freedom of speech” and called for his impeachment:

Then, he tweeted that the vice president and the cabinet should use the 25th Amendment to get Trump to resign:

Olbermann is currently the host of a webcast for GQ called “The Resistance.”

