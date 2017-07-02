Report: Scarborough Not Releasing Texts Because He Doesn’t Want to ‘Burn’ Globalist WH Leakers

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough is reportedly not releasing text messages with White House officials he claims to have saved because he does not want to “burn” his anonymous White House leakers, according to CNN media reporter Brian Stelter.

Scarborough has been incessantly using “anonymous” White House “sources” to try to undercut President Donald Trump’s nationalist agenda and bash Trump’s advisers who want to ensure that Trump keeps the promises Trump made to his non-elitist, working-class supporters.

“I’m told by a person close to Scarborough he doesn’t want to show these text messages because he views these people as sources—anonymous sources—and he doesn’t want to burn them,” Stelter said on Sunday’s Reliable Sources. “We’ll see if that changes. I think it will help to have some evidence.”

After Trump bashed Scarborough’s fiancee and co-host Mika Brzezinski this week, tweeting that the the “low I.Q.” Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” during a recent Mar-a-Lago visit, Scarborough and Brzezinski accused Trump of using the National Enquirer to blackmail them.

“This year, top White House staff members warned that the National Enquirer was planning to publish a negative article about us unless we begged the president to have the story spiked. We ignored their desperate pleas,” Scarborough and Brzezinski wrote in Friday’s Washington Post.

When Trump tweeted that, consistent with Scarborough’s past practices, it was Scarborough who reached out to him to get the negative story about Scarborough’s relationship with Brzezinski spiked, Scarborough said Trump was telling “yet another lie” and claimed he had “texts from” his “top aides and phone records.”

Yet another lie. I have texts from your top aides and phone records. Also, those records show I haven't spoken with you in many months. https://t.co/TZWiElo6Gs — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 30, 2017

Politico’s Hadas Gold later reported that “MSNBC says they are not planning right now to release the convos [between] Joe and WH officials as proof.” Nate Silver replied, “This is lame. Maybe the texts and transcripts make Scarborough look bad too?”

MSNBC says they are not planning right now to release the convos btwn Joe and WH officials as proof https://t.co/2ggEKDMMVp — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) June 30, 2017

This is lame. Maybe the texts and transcripts make Scarborough look bad too? https://t.co/53gDVKezlU — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 30, 2017

According to a New York magazine report, in “mid-April, Scarborough texted with Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner about the pending Enquirer story. Kushner told Scarborough that he would need to personally apologize to Trump in exchange for getting Enquirer owner David Pecker to stop the story.”

Scarborough has repeatedly used his “anonymous sources” to bash Trump’s nationalist advisers like former Breitbart News executive Steve Bannon, who is the White House’s chief strategist.

For instance, the day after Trump pulled America out of the Paris Climate Accords, Scarborough almost lost it on-air, maniacally congratulating “President Bannon” and referring to his various anonymous White House sources.

As Breitbart News noted, Ann Coulter blasted Scarborough for thinking that Trump was “so stupid that he would fall for the left’s and the media’s ‘President Bannon’ taunt.”

“Scarborough must think @realDonaldTrump is really stupid to fall for this ‘President Bannon’ taunt,” Coulter tweeted.

Recently, it has been established that Scarborough communicates with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Scarborough has also effusively praised H.R. McMaster, Trump’s establishment Republican national security adviser, and Gary Cohn, Trump’s top economic adviser who was a former Goldman Sachs executive. Cohn is reportedly a registered Democrat and donated to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

And this weekend, Brzezinski claimed in an interview with the New York Times that she was responsible for getting National Security adviser and globalist Dina Powell into the White House.

“Dina Powell was in there because I brought her to Trump Tower and introduced her to Ivanka and Donald,” she said. “I will just say that, on camera and off, we hoped for the best.”

Scarborough was one of the first to praise Powell on Twitter when she went to Trump’s White House.

“I’ve known Dina Powell for 20 years since working with her in Congress. She’s a great addition to any team!” Scarborough effusively tweeted.

I've known Dina Powell for 20 years since working with her in Congress. She's a great addition to any team! https://t.co/fupvCCKfe4 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 12, 2017

He also tweeted CNN’s profile of Powell that read: