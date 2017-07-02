Twitter to CNN: Trump Rasslin’ Tweet Doesn’t Violate ‘Hateful Conduct’ Policy

On Sunday, CNN actually asked Twitter if President Donald Trump’s WWE-themed tweet actually violated Twitter’s “hateful conduct” policy.

Predictably, Twitter told the network that the tweet–which showed Trump beating down WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who has a superimposed CNN logo over his face–did not do so.

CNN media reporter Brian Stelter tried to amplify the ridiculous concerns people had about whether Trump’s tweet actually violated Twitter’s “hateful conduct” policy. Trump’s tweet was hilarious because it was rather corny, but that did not stop Stelter from voicing his concerns on-air and asking oh-so-seriously, “Does Trump’s anti-CNN tweet violate Twitter’s terms?”

Stelter noted that “Twitter may suspend an account for a number of reasons, including if the user makes violent threats; attacks people based on race, religion, gender and more; or engages ‘in the targeted abuse or harassment of others.'”

He said Twitter told the network that “it considered three factors: the political context of the conversation surrounding the tweet, the various ways it could be interpreted and the lack of details in the tweet itself.”

In the end, Twitter decided Trump’s tweet did not violate its “hateful conduct” policy.

Does Trump's anti-CNN tweet violate Twitter's terms? This is the "hateful conduct" policy https://t.co/1oCoXPNNul https://t.co/AhEu7Hwn12 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 2, 2017

Twitter also told other users who had concerns that Trump’s tweet did not violate its policies.

Twitter responded within 20 minutes to my report this morning. pic.twitter.com/VvIudvGnBF — (((David Lytle))) (@davitydave) July 2, 2017

Former adult entertainment megastar and wildly successful entrepreneur Jenna Jameson had choice words for those like Stelter and his ilk:

You are a walking vagina… https://t.co/szNMQ0viqe — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) July 2, 2017

As measured by re-tweets, Trump’s tweet is reportedly “now his second most popular tweet of all time,” according to Stelter.