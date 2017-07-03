Flashback: Joe & Mika Joke About Her Low SAT Scores

Reporters in the legacy media were dumbfounded and wondered where President Donald Trump may have gotten the idea to mock MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski’s intelligence.

Trump, who once watched Morning Joe, may actually have gotten the idea from the show’s co-hosts, who made fun of Brzezinski’s “low SAT scores.” This week, Trump referred to Brzezinski as “low I.Q Crazy Mika” and “dumb as a rock Mika” in a series of tweets.

In March of 2012, co-host Joe Scarborough revealed on the show that Brzezinski’s brother once jested, “You know… Mika had the lowest SAT scores in the history of Williams College.”

In 2012, a New York Times reporter noted that Brzezinski’s older brother and mother “have taken great delight in announcing publicly that” her “SAT scores were the lowest of any student ever accepted to Williams College.”

Brzezinski replied:

What you’re hearing about is mostly joking. But my parents had very high standards academically, and my brothers were in a lane that my father could understand and be proud of. They were intellectually far superior to me. My parents found me very difficult to educate.

When asked how low her SAT scores were, Brzezinski said, “You’re not getting that out of me. I told my daughter the other day, and she was like, ‘Wow, you better not tell anyone, Mom.’’’