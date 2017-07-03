Still Losing: Megyn Takes Week Off–‘Dateline’ Rerun Gets More Viewers

Megyn Kelly’s Sunday newsmagazine show took a week off, and a Dateline rerun promptly got more viewers than Kelly’s last show.

Two weeks ago, Kelly’s Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly had its lowest ratings to date, averaging a “0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers.” Last night, a Dateline rerun on NBC averaged a .5 rating in the 18-49 demo and got 3.73 million total viewers compared to the 3.4 million viewers Kelly got the week before, according to Nielsen data.

The fact that a rerun of Dateline got more viewers than Kelly’s last show in her 7 p.m. time slot on a holiday weekend when many television viewers were out barbecuing or at the beach may lead NBC to consider whether the show is worth putting back on the air after football season. CNN recently pointed out that television executives have already been wondering whether the show will get axed.

Breitbart News has detailed NBC’s concerns about Kelly’s terrible ratings, competence, and marketability:

Kelly’s debut show, which featured an interview with Russian Vladimir Putin that was resoundingly mocked because Kelly seemed way out of her league, lost to a rerun of 60 Minutes and her second show could not beat out reruns of 60 Minutes and America’s Funniest Home Videos. Her third program, which featured the much-hyped Alex Jones interview, tanked as well, losing again to reruns of 60 Minutes and America’s Funniest Home Videos while drawing just 3.6 million viewers. … A network executive reportedly told CNN that NBC’s “fundamental mistake” was thinking Kelly was a “superstar” while Variety noted that Kelly’s star is “dimmer than ever” The Boston Globe eviscerated Kelly for being a “poseur” who lacks the “acumen” and “magnetism” to succeed at NBC News. Variety also pointed out that Kelly has pretty much alienated everyone in just three weeks at NBC. NBC News has reportedly been “freaking out” over the“ratings disaster” that Kelly is turning out to be. Her ratings have been so terrible a New York radio host said NBC may be looking to unload Kelly and even ask Fox News to take her back.

A high-ranking Fox News executive told Breitbart News that even if NBC tried to unload Kelly’s Brock Osweiler-like contract, she would “not be welcomed back” at Fox News.