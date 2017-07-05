SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

President Trump’s CNN Wrestling Video Tweet Gets Record Retweets

by Penny Starr5 Jul 20170

Until now, President Donald Trump’s Twitter message on his election victory had the most retweets of the president’s popular @realDonaldTrump Twitter account.

“Today We Make America Great Again,” which Trump tweeted on Nov. 8, 2016 had 339,123 retweets.

That Tweet reigned supreme until the president responded to the revelation that CNN had to retract fake news it had published, as first reported by Breitbart News.

On July 2, Trump tweeted a video showing him tackling a man with the CNN logo superimposed over his face. The produced video was taken from one in the days when Trump appeared as a celebrity guest on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The longer version of the video shows that the man knocked down was WWE owner-promoter Vince McMahon, who is a friend of Trump’s.

The CNN tweet, with the hashtags #FraudNewsCNN and #FNN had 340,000 retweets at last count.

But the record-breaking retweet was considered sinister by the liberal media, including Joshua Chavers, who bills himself as someone who tweets for CNN.

“The anti-CNN, clothesline wrestling tweet is now @realDonaldTrump’s most retweeted of all time, surpassing his election day morning tweet,” Chavers said.

CNN issued the following statement about the CNN tweet:

It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Cleary Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the President had never done so. Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, dealing North Korea, and working on the health care bill he is involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office.

