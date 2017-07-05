Project Veritas Investigation: James O’Keefe Claims CNN Producer Doubles Down on ‘Stupid as Sh*t’ Comments in Video

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas released a new video Wednesday that it says shows a CNN associate producer, who was featured in a previous video allegedly calling American voters “stupid as shit,” doubling down on those remarks.

In the new video, he is seen telling undercover reporters, “I don’t think I said anything wrong.” It is not clear to which remarks he is referring.

Associate Producer Jimmy Carr, who apparently works on CNN’s morning show New Day, was allegedly caught in a video released last week mocking President Trump as a “clown” who is crazy — views he claims are shared by the majority of CNN employees.

“On the inside, we all recognize he is a clown, that he is hilariously unqualified for this, he’s really bad at this, and that he does not have America’s best interests … We recognize he’s just fucking crazy,” Carr states in the video.

He added: “90% of us are on board with just the fact that he’s crazy.”

The Project Veritas undercover journalist later asked, “Would it be fair to question the intellect of the American voter?”

Carr responded, “Oh, no. They’re stupid as shit,” before later describing White House adviser Kellyanne Conway as someone who “looks like she got hit with a shovel.”

In the new video, filmed after some of Project Veritas’s “American Pravda” series was released but before Carr’s prior remarks were published, Carr says he had “a moment of panic” when the other videos of other employees were released.

The first revealed CNN Producer John Bonifield disparaging the network’s running story on purported collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign as “mostly bullshit.” The second video appears to show left-wing CNN commentator Van Jones calling the Russia controversy a “nothing burger.” In Part 3, O’Keefe claimed in a tweet that CNN CEO Jeff Zucker refused to respond to his questions about CNN’s coverage of the Russia story.

In this video Carr talks about his reaction:

“And it came out and we’re all going ‘holy shit, how is this guy [John Bonifield] so stupid, he’s talking to everyone and telling… saying X, Y, and Z about CNN.’ Then I went… ‘Well, I talked to a couple of guys at a bar on Friday afternoon and I said things that we wouldn’t normally say,’” he says.

“I mean granted, anything I’ve said to you I would defend on the record. I don’t think I’ve said anything wrong,’ he adds.

The latest video comes as CNN struggles to keep its head above water amid a number of scandals rocking the company, including a fake news story it was later forced to retract, and controversy after it tracked down the creator of a meme that President Trump later tweeted.

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY