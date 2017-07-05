Trump Receives ‘Honorable Mention’ on ‘Most Influential Media Reporters’ List

Though President Donald Trump was not named as one of the country’s 15 most influential media reporters of 2017, he did receive an “honorable mention.”

Trump did not make Mediaite’s list, but the outlet wrote that “nobody has a keener sense of what works on cable news than President Trump.”

“Whether he’s lamenting the poor ratings of a cable news show (SAD!) or scooping the press on executives ‘on the way out,’ President Trump is all over the media beat, knows how to drive ratings and consistently delivers content that drives traffic,” Mediaite added.

Mediaite failed to mention, though, that Trump has been successfully exposing the legacy and establishment media’s biases as “fake news” outlets like CNN, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Associated Press, along with a host of other establishment and left-wing outlets, have had to issue embarrassing retractions in recent months.

Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon called the legacy media the “opposition party” because for so long, these left-wing activists masquerading as “objective” reporters have waged war against Republican politicians, especially those who try to push a more nationalistic economic agenda

“The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while,” Bannon told the New York Times earlier this year. “I want you to quote this. The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States.”

At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Bannon predicted that “it’s not going to get better, it’s going to get worse” because the legacy media are “adamantly opposed” to Trump’s “economic nationalist agenda.”

“It’s going to get worse because he’s going to continue to press his agenda, and as economic conditions get better and jobs get better, they’re going to fight,” Bannon said then. “If you think they’re going to give the country back without a fight, you are sadly mistaken. Every day, every day is going to be a fight.”

Trump, while driving the news cycle for days by tweeting about Morning Joe or videos of him clotheslining a CNN logo, has also called out the “dishonest media” that “will not stop us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of the American people.”

“Their agenda is not your agenda,” he said last weekend. “The fake media is trying to silence us but we will not let them. The people know the truth. The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House, but I’m president and they’re not.”

Trump also said the legacy media have “destroyed themselves” because “instead of being subtle and smart, they used the hatchet and the people saw it right from the beginning.”

Doing his best Chris Berman impersonation, Trump has eviscerated those in the legacy media like Don Lemon, Chuck “Sleep Eyes” Todd, Joe “crazy” Scarborough, and Mika “dumb as a rock” Brezezinki, to name just a few.

And recently on Twitter, he vowed that he will continue to win his battles against the opposition party.

“The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media – but remember, I won… the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media,” Trump recently tweeted. “I had to beat Fake News, and did. We will continue to WIN!”

The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media – but remember, I won…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017