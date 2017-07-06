CNN Losing to FX, Nick-At-Nite, TLC as Scandals, Controversies Take Toll

CNN, rocked by a fake news scandal and accusations of blackmail, is taking a significant hit in its primetime ratings, losing not only to Fox News and MSNBC, but also to FX, TLC, The Discovery Channel — and even children’s TV network Nick-at-Nite.

The network was hit last month by an embarrassing fake news scandal in which it was forced to retract an article on alleged ties between a Russian investment fund and members of Trump’s campaign team. Three employees resigned in relation to the scandal.

But it has also been dogged by tapes suggesting that some of its employees believe the Russia-Trump controversy is “bullshit,” and just this week the network was widely condemned for having gone after the alleged creator of an anti-CNN meme that President Trump later tweeted. The hashtag #CNNBlackmail quickly went viral online.

It appears the network is suffering in the ratings as a result. As first reported by The Federalist, cable ratings for June 26 — July 2 show that while Fox and MSNBC occupy the first and second slots for ratings 8 p.m. – 11 p.m., CNN is in 13th place.

This means that the “most trusted name in news is being beaten by Fox News, MSNBC, HGTV, USA Network, TBS Network, the History Channel, ESPN, the Discovery Channel, FX, TLC, Nick-at-Nite, and Investigation Discovery.

CNN however, seems to be showing no sign of letting up. CNN Senior White House reporter Jim Acosta accused President Trump of “fake news” on Thursday for claiming that “three or four” intelligence agencies had identified Russia as the culprit in hacking during the 2016 presidential election — but the president was correct, and Acosta was wrong.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY