Polish Prez Debunks Fake CNN Report That His Wife Snubbed Trump’s Handshake: ‘Let’s FIGHT FAKE NEWS’

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda slammed “fake news” reports — fueled by a deceptively edited video, shared by CNN’s Chris Cillizza — that his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, intentionally snubbed President Donald Trump by refusing to shake his hand during his visit to Poland on Thursday.

“Contrary to some surprising reports my wife did shake hands with Mrs. and Mr. Trump @POTUS after a great visit,” President Duda wrote Thursday, adding, “Let’s FIGHT FAKE NEWS.”

advertisement

Contrary to some surprising reports my wife did shake hands with Mrs. and Mr. Trump @POTUS after a great visit. Let's FIGHT FAKE NEWS. — Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) July 6, 2017

Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large, tweeted a link to a viral three-second video clip showing first lady Kornhauser-Duda awkwardly passing over President Trump’s extended hand for first lady Melania Trump’s.

“OHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGOD,” Cillizza writes, seemingly gleeful at what appears in the edited video to be President Trump being snubbed.

Here’s the selectively edited video, which went viral online and was reported by myriad mainstream media outlets.

A longer video of the event, however, clearly shows the Polish first lady shaking President Trump’s hand.

In a one-minute video titled, “Polish first lady passes over Trump’s handshake,” the Washington Post captures President Trump and first lady Kornhauser-Duda greeting one another (the top comment on the WaPo video below reads: “Misleading title. Fake news FFS!”).

Cillizza later admitted that he knew the three-second clip he tweeted was misleading. “I know! It was a funny video of a misunderstanding! Nothing more! The same thing has happened to me a billion times!” he tweeted to a Twitter user who called him out for spreading “fake news.”

And despite the existence of the longer video clip of President Trump and the Polish first lady shaking hands, hoards of left-leaning media outlets reported that President Trump was “snubbed” and “rejected.”

The Huffington Post published a video titled, “Poland’s first lady ignored the hell out of Trump’s handshake.”

Newsweek urged its reader to “Watch Donald Trump handshake rejected by Polish first lady in hilariously awkward exchange.”

“Poland’s First Lady Doesn’t Want to Shake Trump’s Hand” is how Time reported the incident.

President Trump has repeatedly ripped “very fake news” CNN and other members of the establishment media for publishing false news reports about him and his administration.

So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS & ABC? What about the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson