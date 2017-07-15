Teen Vogue’s ‘Tutorial’ on Anal Sex Omits Serious Risks

Teen Vogue recently continued its agenda-driven mission with a new “tutorial” for its young readers on how to have anal sex.

The publication featured an article by “sex educator” Gigi Engle titled “Anal Sex: What You Need to Know,” and, apparently, Engle, who touts on her Facebook account that she is a “writer, sex expert, and speaker,” and Teen Vogue do not think young girls considering anal sex “need to know” the serious dangers and risks associated with the activity:

Ironically, Engle begins her “tutorial” with the statement, “When it comes to your body, it’s important that you have the facts. Being in the dark is not doing your sexual health or self-understanding any favors.”

“This is anal 101, for teens, beginners, and all inquisitive folk,” she nevertheless plunges ahead, defending anal sex as “a perfectly natural way to engage in sexual activity.”

Though Engle asserts, “Enthusiastic consent is necessary for both parties to enjoy” anal sex, the reality is that many of Teen Vogue’s readers are under the age of consent.

And while she does provide the perfunctory warning to her teen students that condoms will help to protect against sexually transmitted infections, Engle spends much more time teaching them which lube to use and how to insert sex toys into their butts to “warm [themselves] up” for “larger objects.”

Engle acknowledges to her young students who might be grossed out at the thought of coming into contact with someone else’s “poop” that, yes, “you will come in contact with some fecal matter,” but she then wags her finger at any teen who has a problem with that.

“You are entering a butthole,” she writes. “It is where poop comes out. Expecting to do anal play and see zero poop isn’t particularly realistic. It’s NOT a big deal. Everyone poops. Everyone has a butt.”

The fact is, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states, “Anal sex is the riskiest sexual behavior for getting and transmitting HIV for men and women.”

The CDC continues:

Being a receptive partner during anal sex is the highest-risk sexual activity for getting HIV. The bottom’s risk of getting HIV is very high because the lining of the rectum is thin and may allow HIV to enter the body during anal sex. The insertive partner is also at risk for getting HIV during anal sex. HIV may enter the top partner’s body through the opening at the tip of the penis (or urethra) or through small cuts, scratches, or open sores on the penis.

The agency also warns against the dangers of contracting other sexually transmitted diseases, such as chlamydia and gonorrhea, through anal sex, in addition to hepatitis A, B, and C, parasites and intestinal amoebas, and bacterial infections through contact with feces.

Engle’s piece set off a firestorm:

One outraged “activist mommy” received more than one million views to her video posted on Facebook that urged Teen Vogue to be pulled from supermarkets and convenience stores.

The U.K.’s Independent takes a feminist view of the controversial piece, arguing that, in defining her anal sex partners as “prostate owners” and “non-prostate owners,” Engle is actually forcing women to still be defined by their relationship to men.

The Independent observes that missing from Engle’s “non-prostate owner” anatomy picture presented in her article is a critical part of female sexual anatomy: the clitoris:

What is this teaching the audience of a magazine aimed at teenage girls? It tells them their identity is not “woman”, but rather “non-man”. It tells them that should they consent to anal sex, their body is just a hole for the man to penetrate, and the part of their body that is most sensitive and reliable for the female orgasm is so irrelevant that it doesn’t even warrant a label. It tells them that consenting to anal sex is not about their pleasure, but about their partner’s.

“Teen Vogue’s target audience is not non-prostate owners seeking to provide sexual satisfaction to men through their anus,” the Independent also states. “Teen Vogue’s target audience is teenage girls, most under the legal age of consent, who are deserving of adult women to teach them to value themselves for who they are, not by what they are in relation to men.”

The publication – which at one time was focused on fashions, makeup tips, and celebrities – now is a mouthpiece for the radical feminist and LGBT movements and the abortion industry, as well as an activist arm of the anti-Trump agenda.

“I think the readers that we reach would all consider themselves activists, too,” said Teen Vogue editor Elaine Welteroth in an interview with the Guardian in February.

Digital director Phillip Picardi runs the bulk of Teen Vogue’s political content, which, according to the Guardian, “has come to play a key role in repositioning the title as a passionate and informed, if unexpected, voice for the resistance.”

Picardi defended the anal sex piece on Twitter:

As MRC NewsBusters reported in February, in 2017 alone, Teen Vogue has already published more than 63 articles promoting abortion to teens, including some propping up Planned Parenthood and others “sharing” abortion “stories.”