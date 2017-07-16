Jake Tapper’s Religious Attack on Trump: ‘Observing the Sabbath as Only He Can’

CNN’s Jake Tapper launched a bizarre religious attack on President Donald Trump during State of the Union on Sunday morning, commenting that the president had begun the day by tweeting, “observing the Sabbath as only he can.”

Tapper provided no context for his comments, which were made in the prepared opening monologue of the program.

Religious Christians typically do not abstain from using electronics, or even doing work, on Sunday. President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, do abstain from Twitter on the Sabbath — the Jewish Sabbath. They are Orthodox Jews, and so they observe Saturday as a day of rest from their official duties.

Tapper added that Trump had tweeted “attacks on the free press and Hillary Clinton, mounting a defense of his son, Don Jr., who has acknowledged a meeting with Russians.”

He did not mention Trump’s tweet about the U.S. Women’s Open, which he attended Saturday and plans to attend again Sunday at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump’s Sunday morning tweets were as follows:

HillaryClinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

Thank you to all of the supporters, who far out-numbered the protesters, yesterday at the Women’s U.S. Open. Very cool! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

Thank you to former campaign adviser Michael Caputo for saying so powerfully that there was no Russian collusion in our winning campaign. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

With all of its phony unnamed sources & highly slanted & even fraudulent reporting, #Fake News is DISTORTING DEMOCRACY in our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

