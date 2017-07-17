Still Plummeting: Megyn Kelly Hits Another New Viewership Low

It looks like NBC talent Megyn Kelly still has not hit rock bottom.

Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly reached another low for total viewers last night, this time only getting 3.1 million total viewers compared to the measly 3.21 million total viewers Kelly got the week before when she established her previous low, according to Nielsen data.

As Breitbart News has reported, Kelly’s last two programs have failed to beat out a years-old rerun of Dateline that ran during the Fourth of July holiday weekend when Kelly took a week off. The years-old rerun of Dateline that ran in Kelly’s time slot got 3.73 million total viewers and averaged .5 rating in the coveted 18-49 demo. Kelly’s last two programs have averaged a .4 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Once again, Kelly’s show lost to reruns of 60 Minutes and America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Kelly’s disastrous ratings, in addition to giving Matt Lauer job security, have led executives to wonder whether her Sunday night program will even come back on the air after football season, which cannot come soon enough for Kelly and most Americans.