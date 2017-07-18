WaPo: Breitbart Reporter Charlie Spiering ‘Determined to Hold the President Accountable’ for Promises to His Populist Base

His headline: “Breitbart’s White House reporter is trying to hold Trump accountable. Seriously.”

From the Washington Post:

Since you generally can’t watch White House news briefings these days, you might think you’ve been missing farcical question-and-answer sessions in which President Trump’s spokesmen can always avoid a tough inquiry by calling on the reporter from Breitbart News.

You would be wrong.

The briefings are becoming farcical, all right — White House press secretary Sean Spicer and his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, often say they don’t know the answers to basic questions — but Breitbart is not the problem. In fact, the pro-Trump website’s White House correspondent, Charlie Spiering, seems determined to hold the president accountable for promises he made to the voters who supported him (and who read Breitbart).