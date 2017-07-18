SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

WaPo: Breitbart Reporter Charlie Spiering ‘Determined to Hold the President Accountable’ for Promises to His Populist Base

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, July 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images; Edit: BNN

by Breitbart News18 Jul 20170

Washington Post blogger Callum Borchers — no fan of Breitbart News — notices that our White House correspondent Charlie Spiering “is not giving [President] Trump a pass” when it comes to the nationalist-populist issues that catapulted him into office.

His headline: “Breitbart’s White House reporter is trying to hold Trump accountable. Seriously.”

From the Washington Post:

Since you generally can’t watch White House news briefings these days, you might think you’ve been missing farcical question-and-answer sessions in which President Trump’s spokesmen can always avoid a tough inquiry by calling on the reporter from Breitbart News.

You would be wrong.

The briefings are becoming farcical, all right — White House press secretary Sean Spicer and his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, often say they don’t know the answers to basic questions — but Breitbart is not the problem. In fact, the pro-Trump website’s White House correspondent, Charlie Spiering, seems determined to hold the president accountable for promises he made to the voters who supported him (and who read Breitbart).

Read the rest of the story here.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x