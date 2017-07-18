WaPo: Breitbart Reporter Charlie Spiering ‘Determined to Hold the President Accountable’ for Promises to His Populist Base

Washington Post blogger Callum Borchers — no fan of Breitbart News — notices that our White House correspondent Charlie Spiering “is not giving [President] Trump a pass” when it comes to the nationalist-populist issues that catapulted him into office.
His headline: “Breitbart’s White House reporter is trying to hold Trump accountable. Seriously.”
From the Washington Post:
Since you generally can’t watch White House news briefings these days, you might think you’ve been missing farcical question-and-answer sessions in which President Trump’s spokesmen can always avoid a tough inquiry by calling on the reporter from Breitbart News.
You would be wrong.
The briefings are becoming farcical, all right — White House press secretary Sean Spicer and his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, often say they don’t know the answers to basic questions — but Breitbart is not the problem. In fact, the pro-Trump website’s White House correspondent, Charlie Spiering, seems determined to hold the president accountable for promises he made to the voters who supported him (and who read Breitbart).
Read the rest of the story here.
