Gorka: MSM Hosts Like Jake Tapper Still ‘Licking Their Wounds’ from Beatdowns

Dr. Sebastian Gorka said legacy media hosts in the “fake news industrial complex” are still “licking their wounds” after sparring with him this month.

President Donald Trump’s deputy assistant made his remarks to Sean Hannity this week on his Fox News program while Hannity was discussing Gorka’s impressive string of legacy media beatdowns. Gorka said he was more than game for more battles with legacy media hosts in the “fake news industrial complex.”

This month, Gorka schooled CNN dunce Chris Cuomo on Indonesia and Egypt, reminded Alisyn Camerota that Nick at Nite has more viewers than CNN, and taught the feeble Anderson Cooper a lesson about Walter Cronkite.

Before leaving for his Paris trip, Trump reportedly said to West Wing aides: “Did you see Gorka? So great, I mean really, truly great.” Gorka, who has said he is willing to be the White House’s “pit bull” against the “fake news media,” has reportedly emerged as Trump’s favorite defender on television.

But Gorka’s greatest victory this month may have come against CNN’s smug Jake Tapper, who was essentially a Hillary Clinton operative masquerading as an objective journalist throughout most of the 2016 campaign.

During his July 13 appearance on The Lead, Gorka slammed Ben Rhodes, former President Barack Obama’s deputy national security adviser for strategic communications, for enabling Obama’s “disastrous” foreign policy. Rhodes was apparently responsible, for instance, for spreading the Obama administration’s lies about the Benghazi attacks.

When Gorka blasted Rhodes, who he pointed out had “a masters degree in fictional writing,” Tapper interjected and snidely told Gorka that he was sure Rhodes “would put his graduate degree against yours any day of the week.”

Tapper’s remark was a textbook example of why Americans do not trust and hate legacy media hosts like Tapper who try to snooker the public into believing that they are neutral when they are in fact more akin to rasslin’ announcers who do everything they can to get their liberal allies “over” with the audience while undermining conservatives.

Rhodes has a masters degree in creative writing. Gorka has a masters in international relations and diplomacy and a PhD in political science. Tapper may have a masters degree in “fake news.”

After tweeting that Gorka had too much time on his hands, Tapper promptly humiliated Rhodes by revealing that Rhodes had chickened out and would not debate Gorka.

Hannity then said he would gladly host a debate between Messrs. Gorka and Rhodes, but Gorka responded: “Right now looks like @brhodes prefers to hide.”

“Understandable given indefensible polices he birthed,” Gorka added.

On Saturday, Americans protested in front of CNN’s Atlanta headquarters, denouncing the “fake news” CNN for “destroying our culture.”

Let's see…@SebGorka has a PhD in political science…@BRhodes has an MA in fine arts…unless I'm mistaken, @jaketapper has no grad degree https://t.co/alXRV8uyS2 — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) July 13, 2017

I asked Rhodes & he said: “I have no idea what Sebastian Gorka’s actual job is and have even less interest in debating him on television.” https://t.co/JHfxLZHxb9 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 17, 2017