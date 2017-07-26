High-Maintenance Divas: ‘Morning Joe’ Staff Fed Up with Demanding Co-Hosts

Morning Joe staffers are reportedly fed up with demanding co-hosts and lovers Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

According to the New York Post, the co-anchors are now in London after recently vacationing in France, where Scarborough proposed to Brzezinski, and Nantucket, Massachusetts.

“Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski’s staff is losing its patience with the couple’s globe-trotting, raging romance,” the Post’ wrote this week.

According to the “Page Six” piece, “MSNBC has gone to considerable lengths to make it seem as if Scarborough has stayed put in the newsroom while Brzezinski appears to be on the road.”

But some of the show’s staffers have reportedly had enough. The Post points out that on recent shows, “Scarborough has appeared in front of a blue screen, similar to the ones of the NYC set, displaying the name of the show, while Brzezinski has been sitting in front of what seems to be a TV production office.”

But the pair have reportedly been just “actually yards away from each other, working out of a London broadcasting facility,” as the network has even “shipped separate teams of producers and crew out to the UK for each host, as they work from ‘different locations.’”

“It’s very difficult working on a show where the two stars are in a relationship,” a Morning Joe source told the Post.