Disaster: Megyn’s Sunday Show’s ‘Initial Run’ Pulled After Just Eight Episodes

The initial run of Megyn Kelly’s Sunday newsmagazine show will reportedly be taken off the air at least two episodes earlier than scheduled because of her disastrous ratings.
Last week, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly set another viewership low with just 2.71 million total viewers. In the last three weeks, her show has failed to beat the years-old Dateline rerun the network ran in her show’s time slot when Kelly took a week off during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
According to the New York Post, “Kelly’s ratings-challenged Sunday show was announced as a limited” run that would return after the football season. The network was reportedly angling for at least ten episodes but apparently decided to end Kelly’s misery after eight episodes as Kelly’s downward spiral in the ratings did not stop.
An NBC spinmeister claimed that Kelly’s show was going off the air after this week’s show because she needs to be “freed up to focus” on her morning show. Translation: Kelly needs to do all she can to not ruin NBC’s crown jewel Today franchise. Network executives, who reportedly have been freaking out about Kelly’s poor ratings, are probably praying that Kelly simply does no more harm than she has already done in her short time at the network.
Television executives have reportedly wondered whether Kelly Sunday show, which seems to have highlighted her numerous substantive and stylistic flaws, will even return at all.
Breitbart News has documented Kelly’s disastrous NBC debut:
Kelly has alienated everyone except the small band of “Never Trumpers” on Twitter and anti-Trump pundits who, so desperate for affirmation and attention to make up for their numerous insecurities, gleefully allow themselves to be used as the legacy media’s useful idiots. The only silver lining for Today may be that Kelly’s tremendously bad ratings may have given Matt Lauer plenty of job security.
Kelly’s ratings were so terrible that NBC executives were reportedly even considering unloading her contract and trying to get Fox News to take her back. But a high-ranking Fox News official told Breitbart News that Kelly “would not be welcomed back” at the network.
As Breitbart News has previously noted, “NBC looks like the Houston Texans when they foolishly tried to build their franchise around former Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler at the start of last year. When Kelly went to NBC, a television executive told CNN that if Kelly fails, she could end up ‘fading into obscurity’ just like Osweiler went from ‘the penthouse to the outhouse.’”
