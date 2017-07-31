Megyn Avoids Another Viewership Low, Fails to Beat Years-Old Dateline Rerun

Megyn Kelly failed to hit yet another embarrasing new viewership low in what could have been her last Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly show on NBC.

But the final episode of her program’s “initial” run, which was pulled at least two episodes earlier than planned, still failed to beat out the years-old Dateline rerun that ran in Kelly’s time slot during the Fourth of July holiday weekend when many Americans were not even in front of their television screens.

Kelly got 3.5 million total viewers on Sunday, slightly up from the 3.1 million total viewers she got the last time her show was in the 7 p.m. time slot two weeks ago. But the years-old Dateline rerun that ran during the Fourth of July weekend got 3.73 million total viewers. Kelly’s show has failed to beat that years-old rerun since she returned, proving that absence does not make the heart grow fonder when it comes to Kelly.

Again, her show failed to beat reruns of America’s Funniest Home Videos and 60 Minutes.

Kelly starts her one-hour morning show in September, and NBC employees are reportedly livid that the network decided to name the program Megyn Kelly Today, essentially hitching Today’s star to Kelly’s wagon, even though the vapid former Fox News talent has shown that she may be in over her head at NBC without any natural base of support except for disgruntled “Never Trumpers.”

As Breitbart News noted, “network executives, who reportedly have been freaking out about Kelly’s poor ratings, are probably praying that Kelly simply does no more harm than she has already done in her short time at the network.”

