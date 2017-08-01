Univision’s Fusion Becomes Splinter, Will ‘Double Down’ on Anti-Trump Politics

Univision’s overhyped Fusion website has changed its name to “Splinter” and is reportedly planning to “double down” on politics, much of which is anti-Trump.

When Poynter asked Splinter Editor-in-Chief Dodai Stewart on Monday about the site’s “decision to double down on politics coverage,” Stewart said that had “always been part of the mission.”

“In 2016, Fusion had a huge focus on politics. We have a heavier focus on politics now, and I think it might be obvious why,” Stewart said. “We have an administration where all of a sudden every issue that we have been passionate about for the last two years is under siege. So it’s more important than ever.”

The site, which officially launched as Splinter last week, claims it will offer “a sharp point of view, delivering news coverage for a new America: justice-minded, inclusive, and incisive. We believe in telling the truth about outdated institutions and calling out injustices when we see them.”

“Our mission involves amplifying underrepresented voices, shining a light on systemic inequality, and skewering politicians when necessary,” Stewart writes. “Splinter contextualizes current events, challenges archaic establishments, and champions the historically oppressed.”

Splinter promises “news and opinions that get under your skin.”

Fusion was heralded across the media landscape when ABC-Univision announced their partnership in 2013 and touted their “news venture aimed at multicultural millennials.” Splinter is reportedly now owned solely by Univision as ABC exited the partnership in 2016.

It is interesting that Fusion changed its name to “Splinter” around the same time that La Raza rebranded the organization to “Unidos Us” in order to “broaden” their reach. “La Raza” means “the race” and the group’s name apparently even turned off millennial Hispanics. “Unidos Us” means “United Us.”