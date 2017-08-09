SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Horowitz’s FrontPage Mag: ‘There Are No Fact-Based Defenses of McMaster… Just Hagiography’

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster speaks during an event to celebrate National Military Appreciation Month and National Military Spouse Appreciation Day in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on May 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel Ngan (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

by Breitbart News9 Aug 20170

Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Fellow at David Horowitz’s Freedom Center, writes that “Never Trump” conservatives defending National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster — such as the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal — are pushing “shoddy propaganda” and not addressing the real concerns of McMaster’s nationalist critics.

From FrontPage Magazine:

There’s a textbook style for a media piece defending NSC boss McMaster.

Refer to him as a “warrior and a scholar”. Or maybe, if you want to mix it up a little, “a scholar and a warrior”. Mention that he’s brilliant and a deep thinker. (Or the other way around.)

Dismiss all the criticism as an “alt-right conspiracy” or a war waged by Bannon. Ignore anyone who doesn’t fit that template. Mention staff firings as little as possible. Mention hirings even less. (Especially if you are, sort of, on the right.) Close by reminding everyone that McMaster is a deeply brilliant warrior scholar being harassed by Twitter trolls. Finale.

None of this amounts to any kind of argument. It’s shoddy propaganda.

I would be interested in a defense piece that delves into the history of the personnel that McMaster hired and fired the way my own article did. And I’m still waiting. There are no fact-based defenses of McMaster. There is just hagiography. And that’s how you know something is wrong.

Read the rest of the article here.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x