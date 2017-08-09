Horowitz’s FrontPage Mag: ‘There Are No Fact-Based Defenses of McMaster… Just Hagiography’

From FrontPage Magazine:

There’s a textbook style for a media piece defending NSC boss McMaster.

Refer to him as a “warrior and a scholar”. Or maybe, if you want to mix it up a little, “a scholar and a warrior”. Mention that he’s brilliant and a deep thinker. (Or the other way around.)

Dismiss all the criticism as an “alt-right conspiracy” or a war waged by Bannon. Ignore anyone who doesn’t fit that template. Mention staff firings as little as possible. Mention hirings even less. (Especially if you are, sort of, on the right.) Close by reminding everyone that McMaster is a deeply brilliant warrior scholar being harassed by Twitter trolls. Finale.

None of this amounts to any kind of argument. It’s shoddy propaganda.

I would be interested in a defense piece that delves into the history of the personnel that McMaster hired and fired the way my own article did. And I’m still waiting. There are no fact-based defenses of McMaster. There is just hagiography. And that’s how you know something is wrong.