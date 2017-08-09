Nice move, Breitbart. You’ve scolded the New York Times, possibly stifled its sources and assisted the Trump EPA with a potential leak investigation, all in one post.

It’s worth noting, too, that Thrush himself was actually caught last year in the Wikileaks email dumps that proved, when he worked at Politico before joining the Times, he ran his articles by Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta before publication. Does he do that for Republicans and for Trump campaign and White House officials? Of course not.