WATCH: Video of Woman Exposing Breasts Appears in Background of Live BBC Broadcast

Viewers of a live BBC newscast were exposed to explicit content when a video of a woman exposing her bare breasts played on a computer screen in the background. The footage made it into the live shot of BBC News at Ten, according to a new video.

The Daily Mail reports that a BBC employee watched the video of the woman while wearing headphones during news anchor Sophie Raworth’s live broadcast.

Raworth, 49, was discussing the England cricket team’s win against South Africa when several viewers noticed the raunchy video in the background of the live broadcast, which had 3.8 million viewers.

“@BBCNews why is there a porn video playing behind one of your news anchors during a report?” one person tweeted.

The actress in the video was wearing a suggestive black outfit that she took off to show her breasts.

“This has gone down like a lead balloon at the BBC. It is totally unprofessional,” a television source told the Sun. “The employee is on borrowed time when bosses catch up with him. You can’t get away with this sort of stuff anymore.”

The BBC is reportedly investigating the incident.