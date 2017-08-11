Report: Megyn Kelly’s Co-Workers ‘Outraged’ at ‘Diva-Like’ Host

Megyn Kelly’s morning show has not even started, but her NBC co-workers are reportedly already “outraged” at Kelly’s “diva-like” behavior and puzzled about why the network keeps throwing money at her.

According to the New York Post, NBC is reportedly “sparing no expense” on Kelly even though she arguably dragged down much of the network during her first two months there as her Sunday newsmagazine show was usually NBC’s weakest link. Due to terrible ratings, Kelly’s Sunday show was pulled at least two episodes sooner than planned, and there are questions about whether the Sunday newsmagazine show that exposed her vapidness will even return after the football season. Viewers promptly returned to NBC to watch a rerun of Dateline as soon as Kelly went off the air.

advertisement

The Today show franchise hitched its star to Kelly’s wagon by naming her morning show Megyn Kelly Today. And Kelly, who was known as “Me-Again” Kelly at Fox News, is reportedly pissing off her colleagues with her “diva-like” behavior

While on her five-day tour of affiliate stations to minimize the potential damage she will do to the Today show franchise, Kelly is reportedly flying and living the high life “on a charter jet with a support staff of five or six people, including a hairstylist, a makeup artist, a publicist and a security detail.”

“People are outraged over her divalike ways,” an NBC insider told “Page Six.” “They wonder, ‘When does NBC stop throwing money at her?’ ”

NBC is also reportedly spending lavishly to provide Kelly with a live audience for her show, which debuts in September.