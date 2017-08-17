SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

NYT Magazine: Breitbart Maintains ‘A Borderline Fanatical Advocacy for Israel’

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - JUNE 05: (EDITORS NOTE: A variable plane lens was used in the creation of this image) Thousands of young Jewish boys wave Israeli flags as they celebrate Jerusalem Day, dancing and marching their way through Damascus Gate to the Western Wallon June 5, 2016 in Jerusalem, Israel. Jerusalem Day celebrates the 49th anniversary commemorating the establishment of Israeli control over the Old City in the 1967 Six-Day War (Photo by Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images)
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

by Jerome Hudson17 Aug 20170

The New York Times Magazine concludes in a lengthy article that Breitbart News has made a “fundamental commitment” to advocate for Israel.

Wil S. Hylton writes in a rare in-depth feature article Breitbart News:

No criticism of Breitbart irritates its leadership more than the charge of anti-Semitism. That’s partly because many of the top figures at Breitbart, including Andrew Breitbart, Larry Solov and the entire editorial team when the site relaunched in 2012 — Joel Pollak, Ben Shapiro and Alex — were all of Jewish descent, but also because a fundamental commitment on the site is to a borderline fanatical advocacy for Israel.

Read the full New York Times Magazine story here.

