SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

NYT Magazine: Breitbart News Comment Section ‘Dwarfs’ NYT by ‘Factor of 10’

People walk past the New York Times building on July 27, 2017 in New York City. The New York Times Company shares have surged to a nine-year high after posting strong earnings on Thursday. Partly due to new digital subscriptions following the election of Donald Trump as president, the company reported a profit of $27.7 million in the second quarter, up from $9.1 million in the same period last year. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

by Jerome Hudson17 Aug 20170

New York Times Magazine writer Wil S. Hylton acknowledges in a lengthy article that Breitbart News’ comment section surpasses the Times’ by “a factor of 10.”

“This company that began as a smattering of websites about Hollywood, government and the media, then morphed into a sprawling multimedia conglomerate with offices overseas, including an eight-person bureau in London and a daily radio program on Sirius XM,” Hylton writes of Breitbart. He adds that it’s “all financed by shadowy right-wing figures and buttressed by a mob of fervent readers whose engagement in the comment section, for example, dwarfs the comments at this newspaper by roughly a factor of 10, even as those readers/commenters/trolls remain, to most of the outside world, a mysterious horde of indistinct origin and uncertain intent.”

Indeed, Breitbart News was ranked #13 on Facebook according to NewsWhip, which ranked the top 25 publishers by the total number of Facebook engagements on stories published in July.

Read the full New York Times Magazine story here.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x