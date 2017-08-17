NYT Magazine: Breitbart News Comment Section ‘Dwarfs’ NYT by ‘Factor of 10’

New York Times Magazine writer Wil S. Hylton acknowledges in a lengthy article that Breitbart News’ comment section surpasses the Times’ by “a factor of 10.”

“This company that began as a smattering of websites about Hollywood, government and the media, then morphed into a sprawling multimedia conglomerate with offices overseas, including an eight-person bureau in London and a daily radio program on Sirius XM,” Hylton writes of Breitbart. He adds that it’s “all financed by shadowy right-wing figures and buttressed by a mob of fervent readers whose engagement in the comment section, for example, dwarfs the comments at this newspaper by roughly a factor of 10, even as those readers/commenters/trolls remain, to most of the outside world, a mysterious horde of indistinct origin and uncertain intent.”

Indeed, Breitbart News was ranked #13 on Facebook according to NewsWhip, which ranked the top 25 publishers by the total number of Facebook engagements on stories published in July.

