Politico: Breitbart Bullish on Bannon Return, Promises ‘Aggressive Expansion’

Cristiano Lima writes for Politico about the excitement and optimism at Breitbart News with the return of Executive Chairman Stephen K. Bannon, predicting that “The new Steve Bannon era at Breitbart likely means more of its attacks on centrist Republicans”:

Breitbart News is riding high amid its reunion with executive chairman Steve Bannon.

After announcing Bannon’s return on Friday, who officially left his post as White House chief strategist hours prior, Breitbart officials say they are “fired up” about the future of the populist right-wing publication, promising an “aggressive expansion” and renewed focus on its signature bombastic reporting-style.

“I think we definitely are planning on stepping up our game,” Breitbart News Washington editor Matthew Boyle said during the outlet’s weekly SiriusXM show on Saturday.

“’[W]e’re planning a lot of aggressive expansion and much more aggressive reporting than we’ve already been doing,” he added.

Boyle, one of Bannon’s closest allies at Breitbart both prior to and during his tenure serving President Donald Trump, said that the outlet was electrified by Bannon’s return, casting the dynamic at the site during his time away as akin to that of “a pirate ship without a captain.”