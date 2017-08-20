CNN/Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis: Trump Voters ‘Asses,’ Bunch of Idiots

CNN commentator and Daily Beast columnist Matt Lewis says President Donald Trump’s voters are “asses” and endorses a “full-throated attempt” to primary Trump in 2020 with someone like Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), a “NeverTrumper.”
He writes in the Daily Beast:
All good-thinking conservatives should now commit to supporting a viable and serious primary challenge to Donald Trump in the GOP primary. This should not be a perfunctory exercise, but rather, a full-throated attempt to replace him as the nominee. Further, where you stand on this should be considered a defining moment. Personally, I would nominate Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska as the kind of person conservatives should back.
Lewis says political professionals actually know more than the “masses” who “sometimes are asses.”
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.