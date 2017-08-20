CNN Historian Compares Jim Acosta to Fake News Godfather Dan Rather

Rice University professor and liberal CNN historian Douglas Brinkley compared CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta on Sunday to Dan Rather, the godfather of “fake news.”

On Sunday’s Reliable Sources, Brinkley said that Acosta was like a “goading Dan Rather” who is always trying to “get at the president.”

Rather, of course, disgracefully exited CBS News after running a “fake news” story about George W. Bush’s National Guard service.

CNN showed a clip of Acosta demanding Trump denounce neo-Nazis and the KKK at the president’s Trump Tower press conference last week.

“What about the alt-left that came charging at the, as you say, alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt? what about the fact they came charging with clubs in their hands? As far as I’m concerned that was a horrible, horrible day,” Trump said.

After Acosta started hectoring and interrupting Trump, the president snapped back by telling Acosta: “I’m not finished, fake news.”

“You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent,” Trump concluded.

Though it may have been inadvertent, Brinkley richly connected old-school “fake news” Rather to “new-school” “fake news” Acosta, who has often sought the limelight while questioning Trump to up his own profile.