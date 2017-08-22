MSNBC’s Ari Melber: Breitbart, Bannon Push Big Narratives into Mainstream

MSNBC host Ari Melber acknowledged on Monday that former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and Breitbart News are extremely successful at pushing big narratives into the mainstream and broader culture.

Melber, the left-wing network’s rising star who hosts The Beat with Ari Melber, said that Bannon is someone “who does push narratives into the mainstream.”

“What happens on Breitbart has not been staying on Breitbart,” he said, acknowledging the site’s wide reach and influence, especially during the 2016 election.

On Sunday’s Reliable Sources show, Joshua Green, the Devil’s Bargain author, said on CNN that Breitbart News “has a real effect on the culture.”

In the most recent New York Times magazine cover story, essayist Wil Hylton explained that there really is “no real precursor for Breitbart” of a media outlet that was able to so rapidly “dominate the political conversation in a pivotal election” like Breitbart News did in 2016.