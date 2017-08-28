A Happy Warrior Comes Home: John Nolte Returns to Breitbart News

Breitbart News is delighted to announce the return of John Nolte.

Nolte, who left Breitbart early last year, will return as a senior writer with a focus on the areas that have earned him such distinction for his wit and wisdom – media criticism, Hollywood, and the cross-section of culture and politics.

“Progressives fear John Nolte because he slays leftist lies. He’s a warrior–and it’s time for warriors to unite and fight,” said Breitbart News Executive Chairman Stephen K. Bannon.

“John’s media analysis has spirit and fight and is the best on the right,” said Breitbart CEO Larry Solov. “We welcome him back to the family with open arms.”

When Andrew Breitbart tapped Nolte to run the Big Hollywood vertical, he was only the second employee hired by Breitbart News. Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow was the first.

“John Nolte is the ‘opposition party’ media’s worst nightmare,” said Marlow. “He has a unique, highly aggressive, and often hilarious voice that fits perfectly on the pages of Breitbart.com. Not only does he understand the existential threat the establishment press poses to the American experiment, but he is also one of the most entertaining writers anywhere. I’m thrilled to have him back, and not just because he’s my real life Godfather.”