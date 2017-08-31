Daily Caller deputy editor Scott Greer made the excellent point that contrary to our national media’s ongoing narrative about the “dangers” of President Trump criticizing all of their fake news, it is not Trump supporters who are beating up journalists. Thus far, despite all the phony hand-wringing from media elites over how Trump is “inciting” his followers, not a single one has laid a hand on a member of the media.

There is, however, one group guilty of regularly assaulting members of the media, and that group just so happens to be the very same leftwing gang of masked thugs that the media frequently compares to the American troops who stormed Normandy on D-Day, to freedom fighters, to righteous opponents of hate and bigotry…

While a quick Internet search came up with too-many-to-count instances of Antifa committing various acts of personal and property violence, I was able to find no fewer than 10 instances of Antifa assaulting members of the very same media so enamored with Antifa, so eager to defend these leftwing terrorists who stalk, disrupt, and assault everyday Republicans, who (like the media) see no moral difference between a Trump supporter and a neo-Nazi.

Now, don’t be fooled by pleas of ignorance. Our media is very well aware of what is going on here, well aware of the fact that these leftwing hooligans regularly target their colleagues in this manner. Why, then, doesn’t the media — who love to report on themselves as brave victims — go to Defcon 1 against Antifa?

The answer is very simple…

Despite the physical assaults, the bullying, the equipment damage, the menacing, the cuts and bruises, our media still sees Antifa as an ally, as their own righteous army of vigilantes roaming the earth, just like Hitler’s Brownshirts, to beat up anyone who does not hold the “correct” political views.

Just like the Democrat Party, the national media loves that this mob is out there, wants them out there, cheers, excuses and rationalizes their violence, their riots, their suppression of “unapproved” speech.

Yes, Virginia, the media hates us enough that they do not at all mind being bloodied themselves if that is what it takes to further The Holy Cause of Social Justice.

