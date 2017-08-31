Poll: 40 Percent Think Media Presents ‘Greater Threat’ to America than White Supremacists

Forty percent of Americans believe the media presents a greater threat to the United States than white supremacists, according to a Fox poll released on Wednesday.

The poll, which was conducted by telephone of 1006 registered voters in the wake of the violence that took place in Charlottesville, found that 40 percent of respondents believe the ‘news media’ presents a greater threat to the United States than white supremacists. However, 47 percent of people said they believed white supremacists present a greater threat.

Out of the 40 per cent who believe that the news media presents a greater threat, 75 percent of those were Trump voters, while just 10 percent of those voted for Clinton.

Meanwhile, out of the 47 percent who believe white supremacists present a greater threat, 80 percent of those voted for Hillary Clinton, while just 13 percent voted for Trump.

The overall margin of error was three percent.

The poll is another sign of the lack of trust and overall unpopularity of the mainstream media with the American public.

A poll conducted in April found that Americans trust the Trump White House to tell the truth more than they do the media, while the public also agrees with Republicans and President Donald Trump that the establishment press are biased against Republicans and the administration.

