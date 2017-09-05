Huffington Post Declares Victory for Breitbart on DACA: ‘Bannon Strikes Back’

Paul Blumenthal at the Huffington Post declares a “major policy win” for Breitbart News, Steve Bannon, and the nationalist-populist movement that put Donald Trump into office as Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday that the administration would rescind former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Children Arrivals (DACA) executive action.

This article was promoted as HuffPost’s lead story, with the splash headline: “BANNON STRIKES BACK.”

WASHINGTON ― Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is still notching policy wins after his return to the right-wing website Breitbart. President Donald Trump’s decision to end Obama-era protections for undocumented immigrants brought as children to the U.S. by their parents is a major victory for Bannon and Breitbart — and they know it.

As Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced plans Tuesday to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program with a six-month delay on enforcement, Breitbart’s chief White House correspondent celebrated:

… Breitbart was a primary source of the push to repeal DACA, which covers approximately 800,000 people. The site has sometimes published multiple stories per day promoting repeal and praising DACA opponents, while attacking Democrats and Republicans who support the program. At one point on Tuesday, nine of the site’s 10 most popular stories were about Trump’s DACA repeal (or, in one case, about Hillary Clinton’s DACA support). It’s no surprise that Breitbart sees a victory here: The site has served for years as the most prominent platform for anti-immigration organizations and politicians to promote their views.

Breitbart’s celebration also shows that the right-wing populist movement Bannon represents is still influential in the administration, even after Bannon’s departure.

