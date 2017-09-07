Steve Bannon: Media Are Right — ‘I’m a Street Fighter’

Former White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon identified himself as a “street fighter” in an interview with CBS anchor Charlie Rose.

“The media image, I think, is pretty accurate. I’m a street fighter,” Bannon said. “By the way, I think that’s why Donald Trump and I get along so well. Donald Trump’s a fighter. Great counter puncher.”

"I'm a street fighter… I think that's why Donald Trump and I get along so well" — Steve Bannon tells @CharlieRose https://t.co/bvpAtNL6oQ pic.twitter.com/dZwJIWGEVf — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 7, 2017

Bannon gave his first television interview to CBS’s 60 Minutes to talk about his future after leaving the Trump White House. Bannon reportedly had a combative reputation in the White House, especially with the Democratic aides that joined the Trump administration.

He said that he would continue to fight for the president and his agenda outside of the White House.

“I’m going to be his wing man outside for the entire time,” he said. “Our purpose is to support Donald Trump.”