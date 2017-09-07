SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Steve Bannon: Media Are Right — ‘I’m a Street Fighter’

Steve Bannon, executive chairman of Breitbart News, speaks with CBS News' Charlie Rose for a 60 Minutes interview in the "Breitbart Embassy" in Washington, DC, September 6, 2017.
by Charlie Spiering7 Sep 20170

Former White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon identified himself as a “street fighter” in an interview with CBS anchor Charlie Rose.

“The media image, I think, is pretty accurate. I’m a street fighter,” Bannon said. “By the way, I think that’s why Donald Trump and I get along so well. Donald Trump’s a fighter. Great counter puncher.”

Bannon gave his first television interview to CBS’s 60 Minutes to talk about his future after leaving the Trump White House. Bannon reportedly had a combative reputation in the White House, especially with the Democratic aides that joined the Trump administration.

He said that he would continue to fight for the president and his agenda outside of the White House.

“I’m going to be his wing man outside for the entire time,” he said. “Our purpose is to support Donald Trump.”

