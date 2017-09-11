Bannon: Trump Will Win Re-Election in ‘Landslide’ If He Keeps Campaign Promises

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon—who had a famous whiteboard that listed President Donald Trump’s promises in his office, which is now reportedly occupied by a globalist bureaucrat who knows nothing about what got Trump elected and whom Trump’s voters did not vote for to implement his America-first economic nationalist agenda—told CBS’ 60 Minutes that Trump will win re-election in a landslide if he keeps his campaign promises.

In an interview CBS posted on 60 Minutes Overtime, Bannon said Trump’s approval rating would be around 47 percent if he fulfills his campaign promises.

“He’s trying to hammer through to deliver on the promises that President Trump made to the American people when he campaigned,” Bannon added. “And if he just continues to go down that path and punch out those promises he made … we’re going to win in ’18 and we’ll pick or six or seven Senate seats. I think we’ll pick up a couple of seats in the House. And he’ll win in a huge landslide in ’20.”

Bannon said Trump is at around 38 percent right now because he has not built the wall and checked off many of his campaign promises yet.

He said if Trump just does the “Trump program that he laid out and just punch those things out, you’re going to be fine.”

Bannon, who said that economic nationalism appeals to at least 65-70 percent of the nation, said the economic nationalist movement will unite Americans–U.S.-born and legal immigrants–of all backgrounds.

“Economic nationalism is what this country was built on. The American system—we look after our own. We look after our citizen, we look after our manufacturing base,” Bannon told CBS anchor Charlie Rose in a segment that aired on 60 Minutes. “And guess what? This country’s going to be greater, more united, more powerful than it’s ever been. This is not astrophysics. And by the way, that’s every nationality, every race, every religion, every sexual preference.”