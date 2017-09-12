Hillary Clinton: Breitbart, Headed By Steve Bannon, Giving Fox News A ‘Run For Its Money’

NEW YORK — Breitbart News, headed by Executive Chairman Steve Bannon, has been giving Fox News a “run for its money,” exclaimed Hillary Clinton in her latest memoir released today.

“During the Obama years, the Breitbart News Network, backed by Robert and Rebekah Mercer and led by their advisor Steve Bannon, who is now Trump’s top strategist, emerged to give Fox a run for its money,” Clinton wrote in the memoir, titled What Happened.

Bannon resigned from the Trump White House last month and rejoined Breitbart News.

Hillary made the statement in a chapter section titled, “The War on Truth” in which she espoused the conspiracy that there is a “right-wing war on truth” consisting of a “concerted effort” to “discredit mainstream sources of information, create an echo chamber to amplify fringe conspiracy theories, and undermine Americans’ grasp of objective truth.”

This purported right-wing conspiracy, Clinton alleges, aided Trump’s 2016 victory by discrediting negative stories about the billionaire and helping to build a “receptive audience for false attacks against me.”

Clinton credited News Corporation Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch and the late Roger Ailes, formerly Chairman and CEO of Fox News, as likely “doing more than anyone else” to facilitate the so-called right-wing war on truth. She followed with the statement about Breitbart giving Fox News a “run for its money.”

“For years, Fox News has been the most powerful and prominent platform for the right-wing war on truth,” she further complained. Clinton failed to mention the manner in which the mainstream news media has served as an echo-chamber perpetuating smears against Trump, as this reporter has previously thoroughly documented.

Clinton has a history of blaming her family’s scandals on right-wing conspiracies. In 1998, during the height of the Monica Lewinsky scandal, she famously promoted the conspiracy that her husband was the victim of a “vast right-wing conspiracy.”

Yesterday, NBC and MSNBC contributor John Heilemann, a bestselling author, stated on the Hardball program that when it comes to influencing elections “Breitbart is a more powerful media institution and a more powerful media institution on the right than Fox News.”

