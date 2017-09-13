Nolte: Flashback — Admitted Occultist Sally Quinn Ridiculed Sarah Palin’s Christian Faith

Back in 2009, when journalist/socialite Sally Quinn used the pages of the leftwing Washington Post to blast former-Governor Sarah Palin’s Christian faith, all we knew about Quinn was that she was a committed atheist (this is someone the Washington Post thought should run its religious section).

What we did not know about Quinn, because she did not want us to know, is that while The Queen of Pro-Science could not bring herself to believe in God, what she did believe in was the occult, the dark arts, voodoo, and the power of the hex. Quinn believes so strongly in her own witch-like powers, she is certain that she is responsible for the deaths of three people, three innocent people who died after Quinn hit them with a hex.

Their crime?

Daring to offend the Queen of Pro-Science.

Now that we know that Quinn is a practitioner of the dark arts, now that we know who this wicked person (she believes she has the power to murder and has used it) truly is, this important context can better inform what she has written in the past, most especially her venomous attacks on those she sees as apostates: Christian women who want no part of the leftwing plantation.

And as we all know, for the last eight years, the number-one target in this regard has been Governor Palin.

Displaying a painfully stupid, mind-bogglingly obtuse, and achingly ignorant insight into all-things Christianity, Quinn attacked Palin for — I swear I am not making this up — her youthful decision to “put my life in my creator’s hands and trust Him as I sought my life’s path.”

Quinn, whose inability to grasp even a rudimentary understanding of Christianity, who comprehends the basics of the faith with the brainpower of a tree stump on meth, just cannot quite reconcile Palin’s decision with a number of beats in the 2008 vice presidential candidate’s life, or the fact that Palin dared write a memoir.

The Wicked Witch of D.C. asks out loud:

Did God plan for her to become Governor of Alaska. If so, did God plan for her to step down. Did God plan for her to run for Vice President? If so why did she and McCain lose? Did God plan for her to have a child with Down’s Syndrome? If so why did she consider an abortion? Did God plan for her to have a huge wardrobe? Then why did she apologize for it? … You would think that God would ask of her to live her life as an example to others of a compassionate loving, caring person. One of the most powerful examples of God’s love in the Bible is that of forgiveness. Turning the other cheek. But Palin’s book is a screed against everyone who ever done her wrong.

At the time, this was one of the stupidest things I had ever read; the entire piece reads like an Onion satire ridiculing the Sally Quinns of our world, the clueless elites who know all the correct things to say and believe but who have no understanding whatsoever of how the real world works, who real people are; no commons sense, no native intelligence, no ability to function as anything resembling a useful human being outside of an event involving cocktails, pretension and backbiting.

This is how depraved our Ruling Class is…

Rather than pick up Christianity for Dummies — which probably on page one explains the basics: the concept of free will, the notion of carving out a spiritual life in God’s natural world; the idea that being a Christian does not mean being a doormat (can someone please tell the Washington Post religion writer about Jesus turning over those money-changer tables); that “turn the other cheek” is an act of defiance (duh); that uncomfortable truths must be spoken out loud, and that God does not reward Christians with awesome lives. In fact, the moment you turn your life over to Him your problems have just begun — Quinn actually published her raging ignorance for all the world to see.

But you see, in her shallow world, a narrow and close-minded place populated with vacuous provincials, cattiness will always trump knowledge and depth and charity.

Regardless, what is now important to keep in mind is that Quinn did not write that as a committed non-believer. She lied. She covered up the fact that her demonic attack on Palin was written by a practicing occultist who believes she successfully used her dark powers to murder three people guilty of nothing more than not kissing one of her diamond rings.

Quinn’s ridicule was not coming from a place only of ignorance, and it certainly was not coming from a place of inquiry. Rather, it was coming from a dark and unholy place, from an occult priestess using deception to destroy an apostate.

This cannot be stressed enough…

Between the Spirit Cooking, Quinn’s occultism, and the dismissive reaction to both from our Thought Leaders, we now know for a fact that many in our Ruling Class are gripped by an unholy desire to summon evil as a means to power — power over you and I — to control and organize our lives through central government.

This is not a game or a joke. Whether you believe in Satanism, the occult, hexes, voodoo or not, nothing changes the fact that those willing to embrace such a thing are capable of anything, any evil, any betrayal, any deception as a means to get what they want.

As I wrote yesterday, Quinn coming out as an occultist explains so, so much.

P.S. Did I mention that this hideous woman believes she has the power to murder people and has used that power? To me, that just seems like an important insight into her character and the character of all those in her social circle, which is pretty much anyone who is anyone.

