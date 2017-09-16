Nolte: Washington Post Readers Deceived About Religion Writer Sally Quinn’s Occultism

Among her elite social circles in Washington, DC, and the Hamptons, Washington Post religion writer Sally Quinn did not keep her use of black magic a secret. In a lengthy and glowing profile, the Washingtonian reveals that Quinn’s fascination and outright use of the dark arts were just another part of her wide and varied social scene.

According to the Washingtonian:

Quinn has consulted psychics for years and, until recently, would conduct readings herself for family and friends. … “She used to take her cards out to the little thatched hut,” recalls writer Leslie Marshall, an ex-wife of Quinn’s stepson Dino Bradlee and one of Sally’s closest friends. “The place has the right ambience for the occult.” Ouija boards, astrological charts, palm reading, talismans—Quinn embraces it all. And yes, she has been in contact with her husband since his passing. Through a medium. Repeatedly. Some friends have voiced reservations that Quinn is now showing all her cards, so to speak. “Don’t play up the voodoo too much,” one implored. But Sally does nothing by halves. She reveals that, in her less mellow days, she put hexes on three people who promptly wound up having their lives ruined, or ended.

Quinn’s late husband, former Washington Post executive editor Bill Bradlee, died in 2014. Therefore, the news that Quinn has used the occult to contact his spirit means that while working as a regular and prolific religion columnist for the Post, Quinn was a practitioner of the dark arts. (She started as a young woman).

Bradlee was also a vice president of the Washington Post right up until his death, was well aware of his wife’s practices, and apparently, did nothing during those years she deceived his trusted readers.

Readers were not only not informed of Quinn’s occultism; they were misled and lied to about her beliefs, which she claimed were only that of a curious non-believer.

As an example, in November of 2011, Quinn published a column celebrating the five year anniversary of On Faith, which she co-founded with Jon Meacham, the man most famous for destroying Newsweek. In the column, Quinn described her beliefs and non-beliefs in this way:

Although I called myself an atheist when we started this site, I no longer do[.] … I don’t call myself agnostic. That doesn’t work for me. It simply means you don’t know. By that definition we are all agnostic. The pope is agnostic. We may believe, but we don’t know. I wouldn’t call myself a seeker, either. If I had to define myself, I would say I was a learner. And this has been an extraordinary learning experience.

That is as far as she goes. Quinn says nothing about her decades-long belief in the occult or her occult practices. This is a lie of omission so large it is beyond description. Regardless, it is still a lie.

Thanks to her just-released memoir, however, we now know the truth, that far from being an agnostic, Quinn was not only a true believer in the occult, black magic, and voodoo, she practiced these dark arts in the most wicked ways imaginable.

In fact, Quinn believes in the dark arts to a point where is certain she possesses the ability to murder people through the power of a hex, and on three occasions, with murder in her heart, she used that power. In her own mind, she is responsible for the deaths of three people whose only sin was offending her in some way.

This demonic woman was/is a high-profile religion writer for the Washington Post, everyone in D.C. knew this, and no one thought the readers should.

Gee, I wonder why?

Without being required to reveal her true self, the Washington Post allowed Quinn to blast Christians like Sarah Palin and write about “A Catholic ‘war on women'” and “Chick-Fil-A day: Don’t boycott. Infiltrate” and “Mitt Romney’s God problem” and “Will the Catholic Church become its own relic?”

The only good news is that Quinn is not a very good or persuasive writer. Everything she argues has the stench of a dilettante, a socialite with Big Thinks who is allowed to share them through a newspaper obligated to pander to the boss’s wife.

Nevertheless, a good faith perusal of Quinn’s religious columns reveals a forked serpent’s tongue, or in today’s parlance, a concern troll. Quinn frequently singles out Christianity and, with only the very best of intentions — because, you know, she wants to see it succeed, urges Christians and the Christian church to stop being Christian:

Some 98 percent of sexually experienced Catholics have used birth control even though it is considered a sin by the church. The same percentage of Catholic women have abortions as non-Catholic women. The church is against women in its hierarchy. Women who haven’t already are going to start walking away. The church is against homosexuality. Gay Catholics who have not already will surely start walking. Priests are not always celibate. Soon they may not want to live such hypocrisy.

My only response to that wicked siren song is: “No wonder, for even Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light.” — 2 Corinthians 11:14

In a free country, I am perfectly fine with a practicing occultist, even one who believes she has murdered three innocent people, working for a newspaper, even writing about faith and religion. But if the High Priestess of D.C. Society is going to write about faith, lecture on faith, and use the power of the Washington Post to try and persuade others, at the very least, readers should be informed of that writer’s religious beliefs.

Not only were we not informed; we were misled and outright lied to … for years.

This news does at least put an entirely new spin on the Washington Post motto about “democracy dying in darkness.”

