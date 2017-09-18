Conservative Co-Host Jedediah Bila Exits ‘The View’

Jedediah Bila announced Monday morning that it would be her last day as co-host of The View.

“So this is my last day at The View,” said Bila of her sudden departure from the ABC show. “This has just been an amazing journey and I appreciate all of you. I want to thank the viewers, even the ones that write me hate tweets.”

Bila noted that she is writing a new book for publisher HarperCollins and working on other unspecified projects, however, she didn’t specify exactly why she is leaving the show. “This has been a really great experience and mostly I just want to speak to the viewers and say we are nothing without you.”

The 38-year-old star was the sole conservative voice on the long-running daytime talk show, following conservative Candace Cameron’s exit in December 2016. Bila, who joined the program last August, often sparred with left-leaning co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar over issues facing President Donald Trump’s agenda and a plethora of other cultural topics.

Last week, during Hillary Clinton’s appearance on the show to promote her new tell-all, What Happen, Bila called the former Democratic candidate “tone deaf” and drew attention to Democrats who criticized Clinton for blaming everyone but herself for losing the election.

“To be fair, it hasn’t just been Republicans who have taken issue with the writing of this book. Some Democrats have come out as well,” Bila told Clinton. “Former campaign surrogates of yours, former fundraisers and said ‘This book puts us in the past and we wanna move forward, we wanna figure out where to take this party, how to succeed in the future. And this places us in the past.'”

Names being floated to replace Bila include Meghan McCain, who left her contributor role at Fox News last week.

