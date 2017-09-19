Nolte: MSM Always Knew Trump Camp Was Wiretapped — They Just Lied About It

President Trump’s total vindication over his wiretap claim reminds me of one of the most important things I have discovered over the past couple of years: If the national media loses its ever-loving mind and launches a campaign to brand Trump a liar, that can mean only one thing — that Trump is not only telling the truth, he is telling a Big Truth, an inconvenient truth, a truth the MSM does not want the American people to hear.

Almost exactly two years ago this sick pattern developed over then-candidate Trump’s assertion that he had seen “thousands” of American Muslims celebrate the September 11 terror attacks. For weeks after, every media outlet in America trashed Trump as a racist and liar. What we eventually learned, though, is that Trump was 100% correct; that at the time, local media reported on “swarms” of American Muslims celebrating 9/11, and that for more than a decade our media had bent over backwards to cover this disturbing truth up.

Which brings me to Trump’s March 4 tweet-storm claiming the Obama administration wiretapped his campaign.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Ever since, despite the fact that the MSM knew Trump told the truth, despite the fact that the MSM itself had previously reported on the Obama administration’s wiretaps and surveillance of Team Trump, the media has coordinated another campaign to brand Trump a liar.

In fact, to the surprise of absolutely no one, the MSM is STILL lying about this. For example, here is CNN’s Chris Cillizza today using about a million words to try to write around his own network’s report from yesterday about the Obama administration’s wiretaps — before and after the election — on no less than Trump’s campaign chairman(!), Paul Manafort – including a renewed FISA warrant (despite no evidence from the 2014 one) that extended into early this year — you know, when Trump was a sitting president.

Regardless, the news of Obama’s abuse of surveillance power was all over the MSM early this year, in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, McClatchy, NBC News, ABC News, the BBC, CBS News, the Associated Press. Prior to Trump’s March 4 tweets, each of these news outlets informed the American people that the Obama administration had in some way used the mighty powers of the federal government to spy on Team Trump, including outright “wiretaps.”

Nevertheless, despite their own reporting, we have had six months of the MSM saying, “Elephant? What elephant?” — six months of the MSM pretending its own reporting never existed, six months of straight-up, bald-faces lies.

On February 14, 2017 — just three weeks prior to Trump’s tweet-storm — CNN celebrated the fact that a wiretap (as reported in the New York Times) helped to take down Trump’s national security adviser Mike Flynn. CNN even reported on the fact that “transcripts” of Flynn’s calls had been key in his firing.

In other words, CNN not only knew Trump had been surveilled by the Obama administration, CNN had gleefully shouted the news of that surveillance from the rooftops.

But because CNN is currently the most dishonest (and dangerous) propaganda outlet operating in the free world, as though their own reporting never happened, CNN gave us six months of flat-out lies, hours and hours devoted to spreading deliberate falsehoods like these:

White House sextuples down on false wiretap claims https://t.co/pMWJheGD8g – @jeffzeleny reports #TheLead — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 20, 2017

Scum @brianstelter, remember when you said Trump’s wiretap claim is a conspiracy theory? Apologize! Liar! #Manafort pic.twitter.com/Ds87nienLh — TruthMatters (@JeffMontes5) September 19, 2017

Chris Cillizza: “Donald Trump just flat-out lied about Trump Tower wiretapping”

Tapper again: “It Was and Continues to Be a Lie”

Because CNN is completely amoral, the leftwing cable news network also used the wiretapping story as a weapon to attack those media outlets that told the truth about Obama’s abuse of power, including Breitbart News.

But all across the media spectrum, and again despite their very own reporting (as detailed here), the rest of the national media eagerly joined the howling mob, united in what they all knew was a dishonest crusade to intentionally lie to the American people:

The AP: “Trump accuses Obama of tapping his phones, cites no evidence”

NBC’s Chuck Todd, Mark Murray and Carrie Dann: “President Trump’s assertion — without evidence — that Barack Obama wire-tapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election started as a ‘conspiratorial rant’ on conservative talk radio[.]”

ABC News: “A timeline of President Trump’s unsubstantiated wiretapping claims”

New York Times: “Fact Check: Trump Misleads About The Times’s Reporting on Surveillance”

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler, the most dishonest man in the media not named Jake Tapper: “Trump earns [the full-boat of] Four Pinocchios.”

Need I go on?

In a coordinated campaign, almost every media outlet in the country, almost every Big Shot reporter in America, purposely and with the intent to deceive, looked you dead in the eye and LIED to you; repeatedly gaslighted, swindled, conned, and hustled you.

Oh, and so did the media’s chief bootlickers — those pathetic, cowardly, lying liars in the #NeverTrump crowd. Many of those among the GOP establishment were well-aware of the indisputable evidence proving otherwise, but driven only by their hatred of Trump and desperation to stay in the MSM’s good graces, they as well willingly and knowingly joined the media mob in lying to you.

