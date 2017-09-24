Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steve Bannon to Speak at ‘Put Americans First’ Rally in St. Louis

Breitbart News Executive Chairman Stephen K. Bannon will address a “Put Americans First” rally in St. Louis Sunday, where he will share his insights as a conservative thinker before the sold-out crowd after receiving an award for his contributions to the conservative movement.

Bannon served as the White House chief strategist before his departure in August and was a key voice in the populist wing of Trump’s inner circle. He will receive the Phyllis Schlafly Eagle Award at a lunch hosted by the conservative think tank bearing Schlafly’s name.

According to the event website, Bannon “will share his insights as a conservative thinker, media executive, and Trump supporter.”

Ed Martin, president of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, hailed Bannon as a “true movement conservative.”

“His leadership of the Trump 2016 campaign showed us not only that he is a true movement conservative, but that he knows how to cut through the establishment ‘kingmaker’ clutter and message directly to the American people,” Martin said in a news release, according to the Associated Press.

The event will take place at 3 p.m. local time at Marriott St. Louis Airport.

The Trump administration has wobbled somewhat in fulfilling Trump’s campaign promises since Bannon’s departure as the so-called “West Wing Democrats” have dominated the president’s inner circle.

An increase in troops in Afghanistan, a call on Congress to “legalize DACA” while cozying up with Democratic leaders, and suggestions that the famous “build the wall” promise could merely end up being the repairing of existing fence, have all shaken Trump’s base in recent weeks.

Trump looked to quell an unsettled base at a rally in Alabama Friday, where he assured the crowd that “the wall is happening” and that he is looking at samples of “see-through” walls.

“It is coming along great,” he said.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY