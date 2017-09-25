Breitbart EIC Alex Marlow: Left Encouraging ‘Radicalization of the NFL’ but Americans ‘Just Want Neutrality’

From Politico:

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alexander Marlow said metrics indicated that a Sunday morning post on the topic by the site’s Facebook account had greater reach than any post in Breitbart history.

“There is an unbelievable amount of interest,” Marlow said on Sunday night. “I’m looking at my 10 or 11 top stories now, and maybe 7 of them are NFL related.”

“This is the radicalization of the NFL right now,” he said. “It’s being encouraged by the media, it’s being encouraged by Hollywood and I don’t think that people, at least if the comments and the phone calls to Breitbart are any reflection, I don’t think they like it. They just want neutrality, they don’t want politics in football games.”

…

“A lot of people know Andrew Breitbart for his quote, politics is downstream from culture, so the cultural issues that fold in the politics tend to be utterly explosive in terms of the interest level from our readers,” Marlow said.

…

Marlow denied that there was racial motivation behind the post. “Sports is supposed to be about athletic excellence and is essentially color-blind,” he emailed Monday. “The race-obsessed left has declared the normative belief that the most privileged group of people in our society (professional athletes) should stand for our national anthem racist. It’s absurd and there is no way they are going to convince the public.”