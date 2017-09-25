Steve Bannon Reveals Advice to Trump in 2016: ‘Run as an Agent of Change’

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon on Sunday revealed his advice to Donald Trump when he took over Trump’s campaign in 2016: “Run as an agent of change.”

Bannon — who returned to his former role at Breitbart News as executive chairman in August — made his remarks accepting the Phyllis Schlafly Eagle Award in St. Louis at a luncheon held by the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, formed in honor of the late conservative icon.

Accepting the award, Bannon said that then he took over Trump’s then-struggling campaign in August, he told Trump to run on what was essentially a platform in the model of Schlafly.

“I told the candidate at the time: if you run a compare and contrast of Hillary Clinton as the tribune of a corrupt and incompetent status quo or elites, and you run as an agent of change that’s truly an agent of change and basically run on a Phyllis Schlafly-type platform, you’ll win a hundred percent guaranteed,” he said.

He noted that it turned out that is exactly what happened.

“The president just focused and the Clintons and the Democrats ran their campaign exactly like we thought they would — with the identity politics — and we won over 300 electoral votes,” he said.

During his brief remarks, Bannon pointed to the upcoming Alabama Republican Senate primary as the next battle for what’s right and for the ideals for which Schlafly fought. On Tuesday, Alabamians will go to the polls in the race between the establishment-backed Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) and his conservative opponent Roy Moore.

“Her spirit is down in Alabama and we’re going to have a big victory on Tuesday. We’re going to have a big victory because the folks in Alabama…that are being outspent 32 million to three or four million by the same Rockefeller crowd that’s still around that she fought for 60 years…it was unbelievable.”

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY