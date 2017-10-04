Nolte: NBC News Goes on a Fake News Rampage Against Steve Scalise, Tax Cuts and God

What is with all the fake news coming out of NBC News these days? I mean, above and beyond the fake news that has always been part and parcel of NBC’s leftwing bias. As of late, Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd has hurled two memorable whoppers (see below) and now Pete Williams is pretending we do not know what motivated the summer shooting of Republican Rep. Steve Scalise and two U.S. Capitol Police officers.

During an appearance on MSNBC Monday, Williams actually said this:

For example, just the recent shooting at the congressional baseball game here outside Washington, D.C. that wounded Steve Scalise and, you know, was a devastating attack on that institution… The authorities can never say for sure what drove the gunman in that case. His life was falling apart, he was experiencing financial problems, he was depressed. He came here, he said, hoping to talk to federal authorities in Washington about taxes, but why he targeted Republicans, what specifically he had in mind here, they have never answered that question.

Uhm, witnesses have not only confirmed that the shooter asked specifically if the lawmakers at the practice (where the shooting spree took place) were Democrat or Republican, he was also a hardcore, leftwing activist, a committed Bernie Sanders’ supporter and virulent hater of President Trump.

Moreover, as the Washington Free Beacon points out, on social media the shooter specifically ranted against Scalise.

When Pete Williams claims we will never know his motive, that is a FLAT-OUT LIE, an attempt to whitewash a fact inconvenient to his fellow leftists.

Add this whopper to the one Chuck Todd told about Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat.

In response to Moore accurately stating, “Our rights don’t come from government, they don’t come from the Bill of Rights, they come from Almighty God,” an outraged Todd rejected this absolute fact with this nonsense, “[Moore] doesn’t appear to believe in the Constitution as it’s written,” so we have “a taste of what are very fundamentalist views that have gotten him removed from office, twice, as Alabama’s chief justice.”

The whole idea of America’s founding is fundamentally based on the unalienable rights endowed to us by our Creator… The government does not grant us our rights (talk about a terrifying thought), the Bill of Rights does not grant us our rights — it is the job of the government and the Bill of Rights to protect our rights. Period.

This is “Founding Fathers 101.” Todd knows this, but like every leftist he is trying to warp our view of how we see our rights as a means to further empower centralized government.

Just last week, Todd was at it again, this time with the epic pile of fake news that, since John Kennedy, tax cuts have never created economic growth:

For what it’s worth, there has been no study that has been able to somehow reinforce this idea that tax cuts do translate to economic growth. The one time it did was when we went down from 90 percent with Kennedy down and got rid of that tax hike, but where is the analysis here?

President Ronald Reagan’s tax cuts not only spurred economic growth, that growth also exploded tax revenues by 60% — from $518 billion to $991 billion — a fact the media will never disclose because it completely undermines the talking point that tax cuts reduce revenues. Actually, if they are done correctly, the economic boom that comes from tax cuts ends up increasing tax revenues.

More people are making more money means more people paying more taxes. Duh.

As Larry Kudlow points out, after Reagan’s tax cuts took effect in 1983, for the rest of his presidency, the American economy exploded with an average annual growth rate of 4.6%. To understand just what a miracle that is, we are currently thrilled over last quarter’s 3.1% growth rate.

Moreover, Reagan’s tax cuts dropped the unemployment rate from a high of 10.8% in 1982 to just 5.4% when he left office in January of 1989. Inflation also dropped from 10.4% to just 4.1%, and the poverty rate decreased from 15.2% in 1983 to 12.8% in 1989.

Those are simply the facts, the math, and outside of a shallow recession in 1990-1991, those tax cuts also ushered in another decade of prosperity well into the 1990s.

Even if you are unaware of the details, the idea that tax cuts will not create economic growth, the idea that allowing people to keep more of their own money will not grow the economy, is breathtakingly dishonest.

NBC News is just straight-up lying now, intentionally misleading viewers with things that are demonstrably untrue. Who do they think they are, CNN?

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.