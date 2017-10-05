Nolte: CNN’s Cillizza Lies (Again) About Democrats Not Wanting to Take Your Guns

With his move from the Washington Post to CNN, Chris Cillizza went from a dishonest leftwing news outlet to one with no scruples whatsoever.

CNN’s sins range from flat-out lying to ginning up violence in predominantly black neighborhoods to pointing what looks like a sniper scope at President Trump’s office window. And with this move, Cillizza has become even more dishonest than he was at the Post.

Back in July, although his very own network had already dishonestly described a meeting between Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin as “secret,” Cillizza still published a piece branding Trump a liar over his claim that the media was dishonestly describing the meeting as “secret.”

That was a flat-out, provable lie spread by Cillizza, and one which he has refused to acknowledge, retract, or correct.

Eager to exploit Sunday’s mass-slaughter in Las Vegas for the cause of gun control, Cillizza published a brand new series of lies this week, with the provably false claim that neither Hillary Clinton nor Barack Obama have ever advocated for gun confiscation laws.

Moreover, Cillizza again brands Trump a liar for claiming that they have.

Let’s go to the videotape!

Barack Obama, June 2014: [emphasis added]

—

—

PARTIAL TRANSCRIPT: Couple of decades ago, Australia had a mass shooting, similar to Columbine or Newtown. And Australia just said, well, that’s it, we’re not doing, we’re not seeing that again, and basically imposed very severe, tough gun laws, and they haven’t had a mass shooting since. Our levels of gun violence are off the charts. There’s no advanced, developed country that would put up with this.

Barack Obama, June 2015:

“When Australia had a mass killing – I think it was in Tasmania – about 25 years ago, it was just so shocking the entire country said, ‘well we’re going to completely change our gun laws,’ and they did. And it hasn’t happened since.” … “I don’t foresee any legislative action being taken in this Congress,” he said. “And I don’t foresee any real action until the American public feels a sufficient sense of urgency and they say to themselves, ‘This is not normal, this is something that we can change and we’re going to change it’.”

Hillary Clinton, October 2015

—



—

PARTIAL TRANSCRIPT: You know, Australia’s a good example, Canada’s a good example, [and] the UK’s a good example. Why? Because each of them had mass killings. Australia had a huge mass killing about 20 or 25 years ago. Canada did as well, so did the UK. In reaction, they passed much stricter gun laws. In the Australian example, as I recall, that was a buyback program. The Australian government as part of trying to clamp down on the availability of … weapons offered a good price for buying hundreds of thousands of guns and basically clamped down going forward, in terms of having more of a background check approach – more of a permitting approach.

So, on two occasions, you have Barack Obama, using the anti-gun law passed in Australia after the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, as an example of what he would like to see happen in America.

Moreover, you have an instance of Hillary Clinton, who was then running for president, using the same Australian law as a “good example.”

Here is what Cillizza does not want you to know…

This wonderfully awesome 1996 law passed by Australia was a full-blown gun — wait for it, wait for it — forced confiscation program:

Australia implemented a massive purge of guns in 1996, which included bans on “assault weapons” and other semi-automatic rifles and shotguns. They also did forced buybacks and then entered into a strict licensing and registration agreement where certain single-shot rifles and similar firearms could be owned but only if the owner provided justification for the possession of such a weapon.

Back in 2015, the leftwing Guardian even celebrated Obama for floating Australia’s gun laws as ideal:

US president Barack Obama has pointed to the effectiveness of Australia’s gun laws while lamenting the US’s apparent tolerance for frequent mass shootings.

To its credit, though, unlike Cillizza, the Guardian did not hide what those laws mean, which is confiscation through a forced buy-back measure:

In the wake of the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, when Martin Bryant shot and killed 35 people and wounded 23, prime minister John Howard pushed through laws banning automatic, semi-automatic and pump action guns, and enacted a comprehensive gun buy-back scheme, despite strong opposition from parts of the Australian community.

Of course Democrats want to take away all of our guns, as does the mainstream media, as does CNN.

And there is no lie the media will not tell, no lie Cillizza will not tell — even with actual videotape out there proving them liars — to further that goal.

