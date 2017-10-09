Former Waitress Recounts Harvey Weinstein’s Predatory Late Night ‘Office Tour’ Dinner Ritual with Young Women

Jade Budowski worked from July 2016 to January 2017 as a waitress at the Tribeca Grill, which is located in Harvey Weinstein’s office building, and recounts for the New York Post how the embattled filmmaker regularly had “flirty dinners” with “a string of women” while being “married with five children.”

Harvey Weinstein was every bit the sleazy Hollywood caricature recent reports have made him out to be. When I was working as a waitress, I watched numerous times as a string of young women — some seemingly no older than 21 — entered the restaurant for long, flirty dinners with him, even though he was married with five children.

These women were all the same: vaguely European, always beautiful, stylishly dressed, and totally out of place next to someone like him. The staff could usually tell that the woman was there to meet him before she had even said a word. If a woman waited for him at the bar, he’d bellow furiously at more than one of us for not having seated her prior to his arrival, despite the fact that she’d insisted on it. “Why the f- -k isn’t she at the table?” he’d say.

…

A fellow server told me: “When a girl arrived waiting for Harvey, we all knew what was in store for her. After a little small talk and a sip of champagne, there would be an ‘office tour’ — usually well past working hours, after which the girl would return looking worse for wear and barely able to finish the glass.”

